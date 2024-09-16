12 Prison Officers Shuffled In Major Shakeup Of Jail Superintendents
Faizan Hashmi Published September 16, 2024 | 04:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) Muhammad Hamid, Superintendent District Jail Abbottabad has been transferred and posted as Superintendent Central Prison Haripur in a major shake-up of 12 Prison Officers of the Inspectorate of Prisons, said a notification issued by the KP Home & Tribal Affairs Department here on Monday.
According to the notification, Tahir Shahbaz (BS-19), Superintendent Central Prison Bannu in his own pay and scale has been transferred and posted as Deputy Superintendent (BS-19) Regional Prison Office, Bannu in OPS while Mohammad Naseem (Superintendent Jail BS-18), DIG BS-19 Regional Prison Office Abbottabad at Haripur in OPS has been transferred and posted as Superintendent District Jail Abbottabad (BS-18) replacing Mr. Muhammad Hamid, who has been transferred and posted as Superintendent Central Jail, Haripur.
Similarly, Mr. Umair Khan, Superintendent Jail (BS-18) Superintendent Central Prison Haripur (BS-19) in OPS has been transferred and posted as DIG (BS-19) Regional Prison Office Abbottabad at Haripur in OPS.
Muhammad Arif, Superintendent Jail (BS-18) Inspector General Prisons KP has been transferred and posted as DIG (BS-19), Regional Prison Office Mardan in OPS against the vacant post.
Mr. Amin Shoaib (Superintendent Jail (BS-18) Commandant PSTA Haripur (BS-19) in OPS has been transferred and posted as DIG (BS-19) Regional Prison Office Swat in OPS against the vacant post whereas Mst, Fozia Taj (BS-18) AIG (BS-18) at Regional Prison Office Abbottabad at Haripur has also been transferred and posted as Commandant PSTA Haripur (BS-19) in OPS replacing Amin Shoaib.
Furthermore, Mst. Nagina Mehsud (Deputy Superintendent Jail BS-17) Superintendent District Jail Lakki Marwat (BS-18) in OPS has been transferred and posted as Superintendent District Jail Mansehra (BS-18) in OPS against the vacant post whereas Tahir Jamal (Deputy Superintendent BS-17) Central Prison Haripur has also been transferred and posted as Superintendent District Jail Hangu (BS-18) in OPS replacing Mr. Riaz Muhammad (Deputy Superintendent Jail BS-17) who has been transferred and posted as Superintendent District Jail Lakki Marwat (BS-18) in OPS.
Similarly, Syed Muhammad Junaid (Superintendent Jail BS-18) Superintendent District Jail Buner at Daggar (BS-18) has been transferred and posted as Superintendent Central Prison Bannu (BS-19) in OPS while Mr. Manzoor Elahi (Deputy Superintendent Jail BS-17) Sub Jail Besham has been transferred and posted as Superintendent District Jail Buner at Daggar (BS-18) in OPS with immediate effect.
