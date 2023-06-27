12 prisoners of minor offenses released in Tank

Additional Sessions Judge Malik Muhammad Hasnain Khan and Senior Civil Judge Hafiz Aurangzeb on Tuesday visited Sub Jail Tank and ordered to release of 12 prisoners for minor offenses in accordance with Eid-ul-Azha

The judges also inspected the various chambers of the jail and expressed satisfaction over the security arrangements and facilities being provided to inmates including food and drink in the jail premises.

The judges also released 12 prisoners for minor offenses in accordance with Eid-ul-Azha, asking them to celebrate Eid with their families.

On this occasion, Jail Superintendent Ijaz Mehsud briefed the judges about the facilities being provided to the prisoners.