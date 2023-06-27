Open Menu

12 Prisoners Of Minor Offenses Released In Tank

Faizan Hashmi Published June 27, 2023 | 08:42 PM

Additional Sessions Judge Malik Muhammad Hasnain Khan and Senior Civil Judge Hafiz Aurangzeb on Tuesday visited Sub Jail Tank and ordered to release of 12 prisoners for minor offenses in accordance with Eid-ul-Azha

The judges also inspected the various chambers of the jail and expressed satisfaction over the security arrangements and facilities being provided to inmates including food and drink in the jail premises.

On this occasion, Jail Superintendent Ijaz Mehsud briefed the judges about the facilities being provided to the prisoners.

