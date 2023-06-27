Open Menu

12 Prisoners Of Petty Cases Released In Tank To Celebrate Eid With Family

Faizan Hashmi Published June 27, 2023 | 05:40 PM

12 prisoners of petty cases released in Tank to celebrate Eid with family

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :Additional Session Judge Malik Muhammad Hasnain Khan and Senior Civil Judge Hafiz Aurengzeb visited the Sub-Jail Tank on Tuesday and released 12 prisoners' of petty cases on the spot to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha with their families.

The Judges also inspected various chambers of the jail and expressed satisfaction with the security arrangements and food on the premises of the jail.

They issued directives to provide healthy food and other facilities to inmates.

Superintendent of the Jail Ijaz Mehsud was also present on this occasion and briefed them about the different steps taken for the welfare of prisoners.

