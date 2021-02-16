12 prisoners of petty offenses released from central jail

(@FahadShabbir)

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Additional district and sessions judge (AD&SJ) Sardar Muhammad Iqbal Dogar visited the central jail here on Tuesday and ordered the release of 12 prisoners involved in petty crimes on personal surety bonds.

The AD&SJ also visited the women ward, juvenile ward, jail hospital and kitchen and reviewed the facilities being provided to the inmates. He expressed his satisfaction over the facilities.

Additional Jail Superintendent Rana Irfan Suleman and Deputy Superintendents jail were also present.