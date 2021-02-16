UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

12 Prisoners Of Petty Offenses Released From Central Jail

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 05:40 PM

12 prisoners of petty offenses released from central jail

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Additional district and sessions judge (AD&SJ) Sardar Muhammad Iqbal Dogar visited the central jail here on Tuesday and ordered the release of 12 prisoners involved in petty crimes on personal surety bonds.

The AD&SJ also visited the women ward, juvenile ward, jail hospital and kitchen and reviewed the facilities being provided to the inmates. He expressed his satisfaction over the facilities.

Additional Jail Superintendent Rana Irfan Suleman and Deputy Superintendents jail were also present.

Related Topics

Jail Women

Recent Stories

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

31 minutes ago

111,890 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

31 minutes ago

ADU forges strategic partnership with Advanced Cur ..

46 minutes ago

ACE recovers Rs 3.6m from defaulters

32 minutes ago

Commissioner waives off parking fee on heavy vehic ..

32 minutes ago

PMSA rescues three stranded fishing boats

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.