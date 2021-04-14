UrduPoint.com
12 Prisoners Of Petty Offenses Released In Chichawatni

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 04:11 PM

12 prisoners of petty offenses released in chichawatni

Additional district and sessions judge (ADSJ) Sahiwal Sardar Muhammad Iqbal Dogar on Wednesday visited Central Jail Sahiwal and ordered the release of 12 prisoners involved in petty crimes on personal surety bonds

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :Additional district and sessions judge (ADSJ) Sahiwal Sardar Muhammad Iqbal Dogar on Wednesday visited Central Jail Sahiwal and ordered the release of 12 prisoners involved in petty crimes on personal surety bonds.

Civil Judge Sahiwal Ejaz Ahmed, Additional Superintendent Jail Rana Irfan Suleman and Deputy Superintendent jail were present on the occasion.

The ADSJ inspected women ward, jail hospital, juvenile wards, jail kitchen and expressed satisfaction over the facilities being provided to the inmates.

