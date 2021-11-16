12 prisoners released

Twelve prisoners were released from Central Jail Faisalabad on Tuesday on personal surety bonds

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :Twelve prisoners were released from Central Jail Faisalabad on Tuesday on personal surety bonds.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Shakeel Ahmad, along with Magistrate Second Class Mazhar Iqbal, visited the Central Jail and ordered to release these prisoners on their personal surety bonds as they were involved in petty cases.

The AD&SJ also visited jail hospital, kitchen and barracks and directed the jail administration to improve security in and around the jail premises.

Additional Superintendent Central Jail Muhammad Umair Ikram briefed the judge about the jail manual and arrangements while the jail warders were also present, a spokesman said.