UrduPoint.com

12 Prisoners Released

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 06:57 PM

12 prisoners released

Twelve prisoners were released from Central Jail Faisalabad on Tuesday on personal surety bonds

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :Twelve prisoners were released from Central Jail Faisalabad on Tuesday on personal surety bonds.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Shakeel Ahmad, along with Magistrate Second Class Mazhar Iqbal, visited the Central Jail and ordered to release these prisoners on their personal surety bonds as they were involved in petty cases.

The AD&SJ also visited jail hospital, kitchen and barracks and directed the jail administration to improve security in and around the jail premises.

Additional Superintendent Central Jail Muhammad Umair Ikram briefed the judge about the jail manual and arrangements while the jail warders were also present, a spokesman said.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Jail Shakeel From

Recent Stories

Special mobile phone numbers given to Islamabad po ..

Special mobile phone numbers given to Islamabad police officials

1 minute ago
 FTO assures maximum relief to tax-payers

FTO assures maximum relief to tax-payers

1 minute ago
 Twin Blasts in Uganda Kill 3, Injure 33 - Police

Twin Blasts in Uganda Kill 3, Injure 33 - Police

1 minute ago
 German regulator suspends Nord Stream 2 approval p ..

German regulator suspends Nord Stream 2 approval process

1 minute ago
 Shoigu Confirms Russia Successfully Tested Anti-Sa ..

Shoigu Confirms Russia Successfully Tested Anti-Satellite System

4 minutes ago
 UK records another 39,705 new corona-virus cases

UK records another 39,705 new corona-virus cases

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.