12 Prisoners Released

Faizan Hashmi Published August 28, 2024 | 04:30 PM

12 prisoners released

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) District and Sessions Judge (D&SJ) Raja Qamar Sultan on Wednesday ordered

to release 12 prisoners involved in minor cases.

He ordered their release on personal surety bond during his visit to the District Jail

Muzaffargarh.

The D&SJ also visited different sections of the jail, including a waiting room, canteen, kitchen,

hospital and barracks.

He expressed satisfaction over food quality, security and cleanliness arrangements.

He also planted a sapling at the jail in connection with the tree plantation campaign.

