12 Prisoners Released
Faizan Hashmi Published August 28, 2024 | 04:30 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) District and Sessions Judge (D&SJ) Raja Qamar Sultan on Wednesday ordered
to release 12 prisoners involved in minor cases.
He ordered their release on personal surety bond during his visit to the District Jail
Muzaffargarh.
The D&SJ also visited different sections of the jail, including a waiting room, canteen, kitchen,
hospital and barracks.
He expressed satisfaction over food quality, security and cleanliness arrangements.
He also planted a sapling at the jail in connection with the tree plantation campaign.
Recent Stories
SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West districts
Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Experts
Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW)
Increasing judges number to help provide speedy justice: Barrister Malik
DC declares Aug 29, 30 holidays for schools in Nawabshah due to heavy rain
Ongoing projects to strengthen tourism industry, boost economy: Advisor
CM visits coastal districts to review rain situation
Schools will remain open in Karachi on August 29
Khawaja Salman visits Rana Tanveer's residence to condole his brother's death
Health secretary orders comprehensive review of teaching hospitals
Power minister forms committee to convert imported coal IPPs on Thar coal
PCB confirms schedule of Champions One-Day Cup
More Stories From Pakistan
-
MoHR holds panel discussion on 'Fostering tolerance and Inclusivity'22 minutes ago
-
Development of mega Gwadar project to end economic stagnation in areas: Governor32 minutes ago
-
DC Jhal Magsi visits Govt Boys Higher Secondary School Gandawa32 minutes ago
-
Qasim Naveed Qamar appoints as focal person for rain emergency in Tando Muhammad Khan32 minutes ago
-
Pre-arrest bail application of CM KP accepted52 minutes ago
-
KPK governor advocates use of local resources for energy generation1 hour ago
-
2 criminals arrested in injured condition1 hour ago
-
Govt to begin privatization of DISCOs by April 2025: Minister1 hour ago
-
SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West districts1 hour ago
-
Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Experts1 hour ago
-
Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW)1 hour ago
-
Increasing judges number to help provide speedy justice: Barrister Malik2 hours ago