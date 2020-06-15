UrduPoint.com
12 Prisoners Released

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 06:30 PM

12 prisoners released

Additional District and Sessions Judge (AD&SJ), Wajahat Hassan along with Civil Judge Sargodha Imran Asghar visited district Jail Sargodha on Monday and ordered to release twelve prisoners involved in petty crimes

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :Additional District and Sessions Judge (AD&SJ), Wajahat Hassan along with Civil Judge Sargodha Imran Asghar visited district Jail Sargodha on Monday and ordered to release twelve prisoners involved in petty crimes.

The ADSJ inspected different blocks of the Jail, checked food and security arrangements being maintained for the prisoners.

He appreciated the administration for maintaining cleanliness and security arrangements in the jail.

The ADSJ inspected female and children blocks, and listened patiently to prisoners' problems.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

