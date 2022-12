FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :Additional District & Sessions Judge Tariq Ayub on Thursday visited the Central Jail and released 12 prisoners involved in petty cases.

The AD&SJ visited the jail hospital and also inspected quality of meal in the kitchen.

Jail Superintendent Mansoor Akbar briefed the judge about administrative and securitymeasures.