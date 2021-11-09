12 private members' bills introduced in National Assembly

The National Assembly on Tuesday witnessed introduction of 12 private members' bills which were referred to the relevant committees for deliberation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :The National Assembly on Tuesday witnessed introduction of 12 private members' bills which were referred to the relevant committees for deliberation.

The bills introduced in the House were included the International Institute of Science, Arts and Technology Bill, 2021; the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2021) (Amendment in Article- 63-A); the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Amendment in Articles- 175-A, 177 and 182); the Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the National Commission for Human Rights (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2021) (Amendment in Article- 168); the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Amendment in Article- 62); the Pakistan Environmental Protection (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Microfinance Institutions (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the ICT Rights of Persons with Disability (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and the Islamabad Women University Bill, 2021.

The House rejected a motion for consideration of the Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 while a bill- the Civil Servants (Amendment) Bill, 2020- was passed by the House.

The House passed three motions for consideration of as many bills in the joint sitting of the Parliament. These bills included the Al-Karam International Institute Bill, 2020; the Islamabad Capital Territory Domestic Workers Bill, 2021 and the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

Later, the House was adjourned to meet again on November 10, 2021 (Wednesday) at 11:00 am.