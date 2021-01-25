UrduPoint.com
12 Private Members Bills Introduced In Senate

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 05:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :As many as 12 private members bills were introduced in the Senate on Monday and the chairman referred all bills to the concerned standing committee for detailed deliberation.

The bills were included the Guardian and Wards (Amendment) Bill, 2020, the Public Complaints (Removal of Grievance) Bill, 2020, the Islamabad Rent Restriction (Amendment) Bill, 2020, the Right of Access to Information (Amendment) Bill, 2020, the Islamabad Women University Islamabad Bill, 2020, the Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020, the Factories (Amendment) Bill, 2020, the Pakistan Arms (Amendment) Bill, 2020, the Islamabad Educational Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill, 2021, the Pakistan Penal Code (Amendment) Bill, 2021, the West Pakistan Maternity Benefit (Amendment) Bill, 2021, the General Clauses (Amendment) Bill, 2021, The bills were moved by Muhamamd Javed Abbasi, Mohsin Aziz, Sajjad Hussain Turi, Seemee Ezdi, Syed Sabir Shah and Kauda Babar in the house.

Meanwhile, Sirajul Haq withdrew the constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2020 (Amendment of Article 213), introduced on January 20, 2020 from the house.

