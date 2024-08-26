Open Menu

12 Processions, 19 Majalis Held On Chehlum In Bahawalpur

Muhammad Irfan Published August 26, 2024 | 10:54 PM

12 processions, 19 majalis held on Chehlum in Bahawalpur

Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) was observed, here on Monday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) was observed, here on Monday.

According to DPO Asad Sarfraz Khan, on the 20th of Safar, 12 processions and 19 Majalis were held in the Bahawalpur district.

More than 800 police officers, personnel, and volunteers performed duties at the processions and Majalis. The Dolphin Force, Eagle Squad, Special Branch, and Elite Force were included in security duties along the District Police. To ensure foolproof security during the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and Karbala martyrs, CCTV cameras, drone cameras, jammers, walk-through gates, barbed wire were utilized.

Related Topics

Drone Police Martyrs Shaheed Karbala Bahawalpur Eagle

Recent Stories

UN chief slams deadly attacks in Balochistan, urg ..

UN chief slams deadly attacks in Balochistan, urges Pakistan to probe

7 hours ago
 Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offere ..

Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offered at FC Headquarters Quetta

7 hours ago
 Parliament right forum for amending laws or making ..

Parliament right forum for amending laws or making legislation: Minister

7 hours ago
 Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana

Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana

8 hours ago
 NA Standing Committee Reports presented

NA Standing Committee Reports presented

8 hours ago
 30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Im ..

30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Chehlum: Inspe ..

8 hours ago
NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendm ..

NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2024 amid SIC's opp ..

8 hours ago
 Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochista ..

Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochistan

8 hours ago
 Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics ..

Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics in education institutions: Maq ..

8 hours ago
 Linking of Lolai release with recovery of Constabl ..

Linking of Lolai release with recovery of Constable Ahmad Nawaz baseless: DPO

8 hours ago
 Mobile companies can’t increase any tax rates un ..

Mobile companies can’t increase any tax rates unless notified by FBR: NA told

8 hours ago
 AJK PM inspects Neelam Valley development projects

AJK PM inspects Neelam Valley development projects

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan