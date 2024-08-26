12 Processions, 19 Majalis Held On Chehlum In Bahawalpur
Muhammad Irfan Published August 26, 2024 | 10:54 PM
Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) was observed, here on Monday
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) was observed, here on Monday.
According to DPO Asad Sarfraz Khan, on the 20th of Safar, 12 processions and 19 Majalis were held in the Bahawalpur district.
More than 800 police officers, personnel, and volunteers performed duties at the processions and Majalis. The Dolphin Force, Eagle Squad, Special Branch, and Elite Force were included in security duties along the District Police. To ensure foolproof security during the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and Karbala martyrs, CCTV cameras, drone cameras, jammers, walk-through gates, barbed wire were utilized.
