12 Proclaimed Offenders, 583 Criminals Held In Two Months

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 06:42 PM

The district police during crackdown against criminals and anti state elements arrested 12 proclaimed offenders (POs), 583 criminals and over dozens of suspects in search and strike operations across the district in two months

SHANGLA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :The district police during crackdown against criminals and anti state elements arrested 12 proclaimed offenders (POs), 583 criminals and over dozens of suspects in search and strike operations across the district in two months.

A press release issued here said that on the directives of DPO Mallik Ejaz, the district police in joint operation with Elite force conducted search and strike operations on targeted areas and held the criminals and suspects.

The district police recovered 10.597 Kgs hashish, four AK-47 guns, 5 rifles, 14 short guns, 42 pistols, 1851 cartridges of different bores, 2.500 Kgs explosive and two dynamites.

Meanwhile, cases against 16 hotels, 6 tenants, 31 schools' administrations and 34 accused of misuse of loudspeaker were registered.

The DPO appreciated the district police and asked them to further make life miserable for anti state elements and criminals by taking stern action.

