12 proclaimed offenders arrested in Feb

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :Khangarh police have arrested 12 proclaimed offenders and recovered drugs and illegal weapons during a crack down launched during the last month of February.

According to police sources, in line with special directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Nadeem Abbas, the Khangarh police launched a crack down against criminals during the last month and arrested 12 proclaimed offenders wanted to police in different cases of dacoity, robbery and other cases.

The police have also apprehended seven illegal weapon holders and recovered four pistols, one 9MM pistol, one repeater, one carbine and rounds from their possession.

Meanwhile, the police teams arrested 16 drug peddlers unearthed a distillery and recovered 151 liters local made wine,five bottles of imported liquor, 4.670 kgs Hashish and 1.200 kgs Heroin during the last month.

The DPO Syed Nadeem Abbas appreciated the Khangarh police and directed SHO Inspector Chaudhry Javed Akhtar to continue crack down without any discrimination.