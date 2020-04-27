UrduPoint.com
12 Proclaimed Offenders, Six Court Absconders Held

Mon 27th April 2020 | 09:02 PM



ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :Islamabad Police have apprehended 12 proclaimed offenders (POs) and six court absconders in special crackdown against those criminals being at large after their involvement in crime cases of heinous nature, a police spokesman said.

He said that this crackdown has been launched following special directions of DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed who has directed all SDPOs and SHOs to ensure arrest of proclaimed offenders.

He said that 12 proclaimed offenders as well as six court absconders have been arrested during the last 24 hours.

He said that Industrial Area Police arrested six proclaimed offenders and three court absconders. Sabzi Mandi Police station arrested two offenders wanted to police in murder and dacoity cases.

Similarly, Industrial Area Police station nabbed three absconders while Noon Police station arrested a proclaimed offender and three court absconders.

DIG (Operations) has further directed to continue this ongoing crackdown as he would review himself performance report of each police station.

