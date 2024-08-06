12 professional beggars arrested during crackdown in Karachi

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) The City administration has launched a crackdown against professional beggars in the city.

Assistant Commissioner, with the help of police, arrested 12 professional beggars from Boat Basin Mai Kolachi and handed them over to the police, said a statement on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner South Altaf Rajput, in his report to Commissioner Karachi, stated that the administration has taken measures to curb professional begging at various locations in the district.

In one operation, the Assistant Commissioner arrested 12 beggars from near Officers Club and handed them over to the police.

Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi has directed the Deputy Commissioner South to continue the operation and instructed other all Deputy Commissioners to curb begging at traffic signals, recreational places, and markets in their respective districts.

He said that citizens are troubled by professional beggars who ask for alms from every one at traffic signals, recreational spots, bus stops, and markets, causing traffic congestion and inconvenience to citizens.