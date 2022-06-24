12 profiteers arrested

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :The district administration arrested 12 people accused of profiteering and imposed fine of Rs 68,000 on 132 shopkeepers for overcharging during the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson for district administration said on Friday that price control magistrates of the district inspected 610 shops in various markets and imposed Rs 889,500 fine on 132 shopkeepers, while arrested 12 profiteers.

The team issued warnings to 83 shopkeepers,whereas ordered registration of case against 11 shopkeepers,the spokesperson added.