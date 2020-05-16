UrduPoint.com
12 Profiteers Arrested In A Day In Multan

Faizan Hashmi 26 seconds ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 12:25 PM

12 profiteers arrested in a day in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :The Price Control Magistrates Multan District have arrested 12 shopkeepers for selling commodities on high rates here on Saturday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak, the price control magistrates were conducted raids across the district to ensure availability of commodities on government's announced rates.

The prices control magistrates checked 648 shops and found 118 shopkeepers involved in selling commodities on high rates.

The price control magistrates registered FIRs against five of them while seven shopkeepers were directly sent to jail.

The magistrates also imposed fine of Rs 185,000 on other shopkeepers over profiteering.

