12 Profiteers Arrested, Rs 5 Lac Fine Imposed

Muhammad Irfan Published March 15, 2024 | 08:32 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Pursuing a zero tolerance policy against profiteers, Khanewal administration arrested twelve profiteers and imposed Rs 556,500 as fine on 157 others in a day.

District administration spokesman said in a statement on Friday that price magistrates were conducting price checking regularly and imposing penalties on profiteers and hoarders as per law.

Deputy commissioner has ordered price magistrates to increase their frequency of inspections and aired a warning that no one would be allowed to fleece people in the sacred month of Ramazan Ul Mubarak.

