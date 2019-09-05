12 profiteers fined

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) ::Special Price Control Magistrate Riaz Hussain Anjum has imposed a fine of Rs 26,000 on 12 shopkeepers on charge of profiteering.

The price control magistrate along with his team checked prices of daily use items at various shops at Sargodha Road and its adjacent localities and found 12 shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging.

Therefore, the magistrate handed them down with a total fine of Rs 26,000 and warned that they would be sent behind bars if they did not mend their way of profiteering.