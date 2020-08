FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner Jaranwala Zainul Abideen imposed a fine of Rs 19,000 on 12 shopkeepers over profiteering.

A spokesman for local administration said the AC along with his team checked prices of dailyuse items in various parts of the tehsil and found 12 shopkeepers involved in profiteering, and fined.