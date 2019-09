Special Price Control Magistrate Riaz Hussain Anjum on Tuesday imposed fine of Rs 26,000 on 12 profiteers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :Special Price Control Magistrate Riaz Hussain Anjum on Tuesday imposed fine of Rs 26,000 on 12 profiteers.

The price checking team visited various areas including Sargodha road and checked prices of fruit, chicken, vegetables and found 12 vendors/ shopkeepers involved in overcharging from customers.