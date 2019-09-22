12 projects approved to uplift rural sector in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) :As many as 12 new projects had been approved by Islamabad Development Working Party (IDWP) for carrying out the development work in the rural areas of the Federal Capital. The working party was in abeyance for the last five years due to certain reasons, an official source in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration told APP on Sunday. The IDWP has moved a summary to the Finance Ministry for the provision of Rs 450 million to marerialize the capital's uplift projects, he added.

He said, the Chief Commissioner Islamabad Aamer Ali Ahmed has directed Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat to supervise all the projects and ensure its timely execution during the current fiscal year.

The availability of funds, he said, would revive the several projects in the city including upgradation of the rural areas' roads, resolution of sanitation issues, smooth supply of the gas and other development endeavours aimed at redressal of civic issues, the official said.

These projects were the part of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) initiative announced by the federal govt.