12 Projects Of 610 MW Electricity Near To Start In Sindh: Imtiaz Ahmad Sheikh

Umer Jamshaid 17 seconds ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 07:31 PM

Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Ahmad Sheikh Monday said that 12 new projects at a cost of $ 1 billion to generate 610 megawatts eco-friendly electricity in Sindh are near to start

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Ahmad Sheikh Monday said that 12 new projects at a cost of $ 1 billion to generate 610 megawatts eco-friendly electricity in Sindh are near to start.

In a statement, the minister said that as many as 12 different companies have met all the terms of the Financial Close to get loans from banks for these projects.

Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh has said that all these projects will be executed in the Jhumpir Wind Corridor for generating environment-friendly clean electricity.

The companies have expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh for their cooperation and the companies have also given thanksgiving advertisements in the national newspapers.

Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh said that the nature has provided solutions to Pakistan's energy problems and the Sindh government will resolve the energy problems of Pakistan very soon with the continued efforts.

Jhumpir Wind Corridor has the capacity to generate 50,000 megawatts of electricity and the Sindh government will achieve this target, said the Minister.

