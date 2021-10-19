UrduPoint.com

12 Rabi-ul-Awal Celebrated With Great Religious Zeal And Fervor On Tuesday.

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2021 ) :Thousands of people participated in Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) processions in Bahawalpur where 12th of Rabi-ul-Awal was celebrated with religious zeal and fervor, on Tuesday.

The main procession of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) was taken out from Milad Chowk, led by President Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industries Hafiz Muhammad Younus.

The procession concluded at Milad Chowk while other processions were also taken out from various parts of Bahawalpur district including Serani Masjid, Hussaini Chowk, Satellite Town, Shahdara, Tibba Badar Sher and Sheeshay wali Gali.

Special activities including recitation of the Holy Quran and Mahafil-e-Milad were arranged to express the love and tributes to Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and the leading religious scholars highlighted the life of of Holy Prophet (PBUH) in different congregations.

District police made special security arrangements to maintain peace on the occasion of the 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal while traffic police had also chalked ut a triffic plan in this regards.

Coronavirus SOPs were observed during processions and Mahafil-e-Milad.On the occasion.

