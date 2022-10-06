12 Rabiul-Awwal security plan fort Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :The Sargodha police issued security plan on Thursday for 12 Rabiul-Awwal, which would be observed on Sunday.

According to a spokesman, in line with special directives of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Muhammad Azher Akram, the police issued security plan, under which 3,643 policemen and 1,635 volunteers would be deployed for the security of 253 milad processions and 478 milad ceremonies across the division.

All processions and mahafils would be monitored through CCTV cameras amid tight security.