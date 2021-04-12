UrduPoint.com
12 Ramzan Bazaars Set Up In Bahawalpur

Mon 12th April 2021 | 07:32 PM

As many as 12 Ramzan Bazaars have become operational in Bahawalpur where essential commodities would be available at cheaper prices as compared to markets

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :As many as 12 Ramzan Bazaars have become operational in Bahawalpur where essential commodities would be available at cheaper prices as compared to markets. According to Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzafar Khan Sial, sugar was available at Ramzan Bazaars at the rate of Rs 65 per kilograms and 10-kilograms wheat flour bag at the rate of Rs 375.

He said that an agriculture fair price shop was also set up in the bazaars where fruits and vegetables are available at 25 percent less prices than markets.

He told that three bazaars each have been set up in Bahawalpur City and Ahmadpur East, two each in Yazman and Hasilpur and one each in Bahawalpur Saddar and Khairpur Tamewali tehsils. He said that coronavirus SOPs would be strictly followed at these bazaars.

