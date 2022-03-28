12 Ramzan Bazaars to become operational in Bahawalpur from Tuesday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia on Monday said that Ramzan Bazaars would become operational in the district from Tuesday and all arrangements have been completed in this regard

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia on Monday said that Ramzan Bazaars would become operational in the district from Tuesday and all arrangements have been completed in this regard.

He was reviewing the arrangements of Ramzan Bazaar in a meeting held in the committee room of his office which was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner General Amir Nazir Kachchi, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Farooq Qamar, Assistant Commissioners across the district, System Network Administrator Muhammad Azeem Zeeshan, Deputy Director Industries Muhammad Zubair Abbasi, DFC Chaudhry Zulfiqar Ahmed, Assistant Director Agriculture Manza Javed, Secretary Market Committee Mehr Mulazam Hussain and officers of other concerned departments.

The deputy commissioner said that food stalls, Agriculture Fair price Shop, flour, sugar, beef, mutton, chicken, and other food stalls will be set up in Ramzan Bazaar.

There is an abundant supply of food items so that the people can get relief.

Deputy Director Industries Muhammad Zubair Abbasi said that 12 Ramadan bazaars would be set up in the district. District Food Controller said that flour stalls would be set up in Ramzan Bazaar where a 10 kg bag of flour would be sold for Rs 450.

Deputy Director Industries said that sugar would be sold at Rs. 80/kg in Ramzan Bazaar. ADA Agriculture Marketing said that Agriculture Fair Price Shops will be set up in Ramzan Bazaar where potatoes, onions, tomatoes, pumpkins, bananas, apples, dates, lemons, g garlic, and other fruits and vegetables will be sold at fixed rates. Ghee, chicken, and eggs will also be sold at fixed rates in Ramzan Bazaar.