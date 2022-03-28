UrduPoint.com

12 Ramzan Bazaars To Become Operational In Bahawalpur From Tuesday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 28, 2022 | 07:25 PM

12 Ramzan Bazaars to become operational in Bahawalpur from Tuesday

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia on Monday said that Ramzan Bazaars would become operational in the district from Tuesday and all arrangements have been completed in this regard

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia on Monday said that Ramzan Bazaars would become operational in the district from Tuesday and all arrangements have been completed in this regard.

He was reviewing the arrangements of Ramzan Bazaar in a meeting held in the committee room of his office which was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner General Amir Nazir Kachchi, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Farooq Qamar, Assistant Commissioners across the district, System Network Administrator Muhammad Azeem Zeeshan, Deputy Director Industries Muhammad Zubair Abbasi, DFC Chaudhry Zulfiqar Ahmed, Assistant Director Agriculture Manza Javed, Secretary Market Committee Mehr Mulazam Hussain and officers of other concerned departments.

The deputy commissioner said that food stalls, Agriculture Fair price Shop, flour, sugar, beef, mutton, chicken, and other food stalls will be set up in Ramzan Bazaar.

There is an abundant supply of food items so that the people can get relief.

Deputy Director Industries Muhammad Zubair Abbasi said that 12 Ramadan bazaars would be set up in the district. District Food Controller said that flour stalls would be set up in Ramzan Bazaar where a 10 kg bag of flour would be sold for Rs 450.

Deputy Director Industries said that sugar would be sold at Rs. 80/kg in Ramzan Bazaar. ADA Agriculture Marketing said that Agriculture Fair Price Shops will be set up in Ramzan Bazaar where potatoes, onions, tomatoes, pumpkins, bananas, apples, dates, lemons, g garlic, and other fruits and vegetables will be sold at fixed rates. Ghee, chicken, and eggs will also be sold at fixed rates in Ramzan Bazaar.

Related Topics

Agriculture Bahawalpur Price Market All From Ramadan Tomatoes Flour

Recent Stories

Traders announces Special Ramazan Relief Package

Traders announces Special Ramazan Relief Package

28 seconds ago
 Singapore reports 4,925 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore reports 4,925 new COVID-19 cases

30 seconds ago
 CPO visit Saddar Barooni Police station

CPO visit Saddar Barooni Police station

32 seconds ago
 PM to be victorious in no-confidence motion: Sheik ..

PM to be victorious in no-confidence motion: Sheikh Rashid

34 seconds ago
 Indonesia's COVID-19 cases surpass 6 million

Indonesia's COVID-19 cases surpass 6 million

2 minutes ago
 NESPAK to design Rs. 18bln Tank Zam multipurpose d ..

NESPAK to design Rs. 18bln Tank Zam multipurpose dam

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>