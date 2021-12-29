12 reports of Standing Bodies presented in Senate

UrduPoint.com

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :As many as 12 reports of Senate Committees including Delegated Legislation, Interior, Human Rights, Narcotic Control and Communication were presented in Senate on Wednesday.

The reports were presented by Azam Nazeer Tarar, Mohsin Aziz, Semee Ezdi, Ejaz Ahmed Chaudhary and Kamil Ali Agha respectively in the House.

Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar on behalf of Chairman, Committee on Delegated Legislation Farooq H Naek presented the report of the Committee on about existing criteria, conditions and procedures of postings of Chief Secretaries and appointment of PAS officers as Chief Secretaries in the four provinces as well as in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan in the House.

Chairman, Standing Committee on Interior Mohsin Aziz presented reports of the Committee on the bill further to amend the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898 (The Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Bill, 2021) (Amendment of Section 510), the bill to amend the Islamabad Capital Territory Trust Act, 2020 (The Islamabad Capital Territory Trust (Amendment) Bill, 2020) and allotment of Kiosks / Khokhas in Islamabad in Senate.

Similarly, Seemee Ezdi on behalf of Chairman, Standing Committee on Human Rights Walid Iqbal presented reports of the Committee on the Bill to amend the Juvenile Justice System Act, 2018 (The Juvenile Justice System (Amendment) Bill, 2021), the Islamabad Capital Territory Child Protection (Amendment) Bill, 2021, the National Commission on the Rights of Child (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and, the Protection against Harassment of women at the Workplace (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in the House.

Moreover, Chairman, Standing Committee on Narcotics Control Ejaz Ahamd Chauhdary piloted the reports of Committee on the Bill further to amend the Control of Narcotic Substances Act, 1997 (The Control of Narcotic Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2020) and number of drug rehabilitation centers established in the country during the last two years along with budgetary allocation while Kamil Ali Agha presented report on the Bill further to amend the National Highways Safety Ordinance, 2000 (The National Highways Safety (Amendment) Bill, 2021) in the House.

