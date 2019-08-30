12 reports of Standing Committees presented in Senate

UrduPoint.com
Fri 30th August 2019 | 12:06 PM

The Senate on Friday witnessed presentation of twelve reports of various Standing Committees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ):The Senate on Friday witnessed presentation of twelve reports of various Standing Committees.

Chairman, Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Senator Mian Muhammad Ateeq Shaikh, presented report of the Standing Committee on the Compulsory Blood Test of the Spouses and Proposed Spouses for Thalassaemia Disease Bill, 2019.

Chairman, Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed presented report of the Standing Committee regarding provision of relief to a person belonging to Balochistan imprisoned in UAE and report regarding Pakistan's effective diplomacy at International Forum by provision of dossiers and role of Pakistani Embassies at International Conferences and complaint against Pakistan Missions in Doha and Paris.

Senator Mian Muhammad Ateeq Shaikh on behalf of Chairman, Standing Committee on Interior Senator Rehman Malik presented report of the Standing Committee, regarding construction of firing range in the precincts of American Embassy in Islamabad, report regarding provision of residential accommodation for Khateebs, Moazzans and CDA Mosques employees of Parliament House, Secretariat and other CDA related Mosques and report regarding "The Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019] (Substitution of section 489F of PPC and amendment of Schedule-II of Cr.

PC).

Chairman Standing Committee on Commerce and Textile Industry Senator Mirza Muhammad Afridi presented report of the Standing Committee regarding the names, places of domicile and place of posting of commercial counselors, commercial secretaries and trade Ministers posted in Pakistan's missions abroad and report regarding the details of the UN convention / treaties, which are being implemented by the Treaty Implementation Cell of the CabinetLeader of the House in the Senate Syed Shibli Faraz on behalf of Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue presented "The Third Quarterly Report for the year 2018-2019" of the Board of Directors of the State Bank of Pakistan on the state of Pakistan's Economy and the Senate the Report on 2nd Biannual Monitoring on the implementation of NFC Award (January - June, 2018), as required under clause (3B) of the Article 160 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

More Stories From Pakistan

