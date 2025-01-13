12 SACM appointed in Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) Sindh Chief Minister has appointed 12 more Special Assistants to CM with immediate effect.

According to notification issued here by Chief Secretary on Monday, Sindh Chief Minister, while exercising powers conferred under section 4(1) of Sindh Special Assistant (Appointment, Powers, Functions, Salaries, Allowances and Privileges), appointed Pir Syed Afzal Shah, Liaquat Ali Askani, Tanzella Ume Habiba, Amir Hamza Rais, Muhammad Raza Haroon, Khair Muhammad Shaikh, Amanullah Khan Mehsud, Kulsoom Chandio, Muhammad Ali Rashid, Muhammad Ali Bhutto, Hussain Aslam and Veerji Kolhi as Special Assistant to CM Sindh.