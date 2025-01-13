12 SACM Appointed In Sindh
Sumaira FH Published January 13, 2025 | 03:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) Sindh Chief Minister has appointed 12 more Special Assistants to CM with immediate effect.
According to notification issued here by Chief Secretary on Monday, Sindh Chief Minister, while exercising powers conferred under section 4(1) of Sindh Special Assistant (Appointment, Powers, Functions, Salaries, Allowances and Privileges), appointed Pir Syed Afzal Shah, Liaquat Ali Askani, Tanzella Ume Habiba, Amir Hamza Rais, Muhammad Raza Haroon, Khair Muhammad Shaikh, Amanullah Khan Mehsud, Kulsoom Chandio, Muhammad Ali Rashid, Muhammad Ali Bhutto, Hussain Aslam and Veerji Kolhi as Special Assistant to CM Sindh.
Recent Stories
ADSSA names FAB as banking partner for marriage loan service
HBL PSL 10 Player Draft takes place at Lahore’s Hazoori Bagh
Sarfraz Ahmed parts ways with Quetta Gladiators ahead of PSL 10
UAE, Uzbekistan explore ways to enhance economic relations
Participants at 1 Billion Followers Summit highlight importance of diverse digit ..
HCT set to launch HCT-SAT1 in collaboration with MBRSC
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia sign annual Hajj agreement 2025
PTI issues show-cause notice to Sher Afzal Marwat
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Republic of South Sudan
Abu Dhabi to host third round of UAE Formula 4 Powerboat Championship
Preity Zinta, who lives in Los Angeles, shares her safety update with fans amid ..
£190 million case against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi deferred again until Jan 17
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DIG Police Larkana takes notice of female murder1 minute ago
-
3 outlaws held; drugs, illegal arms recovered during search operation conducted in Tank1 minute ago
-
Serena Interchange underpass opened for traffic1 minute ago
-
12 SACM appointed in Sindh1 minute ago
-
Council meeting discuss health facilities improvement1 minute ago
-
PM's aide seeks global action to address climate change impact on vulnerable communities21 minutes ago
-
Sports Gala for Special Children held in Rohri21 minutes ago
-
Man shoots dead sister-in- law in Shahkot21 minutes ago
-
Larkana Police handed over two missing girls their heirs21 minutes ago
-
PFA destroys 500-kg contaminated meat31 minutes ago
-
Interfaith leaders unite in Abbottabad to discuss climate change31 minutes ago
-
Door- to-door waste collection drive kicked off in city31 minutes ago