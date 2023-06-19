12 sanitary inspectors suspended, 20 issued show cause notices

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Authority (DHA) Muzaffargarh Dr Rao Zafar suspended a dozen sanitary inspectors over negligence and issued show cause notices to 20 health department employees on poor performance in the polio vaccination drive

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Authority (DHA) Muzaffargarh Dr Rao Zafar suspended a dozen sanitary inspectors over negligence and issued show cause notices to 20 health department employees on poor performance in the polio vaccination drive.

CEO Health said that these employees would face action under the Punjab Employees Efficiency Discipline and Accountability (Peeda) act.

District health officer (DHO) Muzaffargarh Jam Zulfiqar Ali, acting on the complaint of a WHO representative, has started action against the 20 employees.

CEO Health, meanwhile, suspended a clerk Ali Sher, and storekeeper Waqas on charges of remaining absent from duty and ordered action against them under the Peeda act.