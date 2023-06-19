UrduPoint.com

12 Sanitary Inspectors Suspended, 20 Issued Show Cause Notices

Sumaira FH Published June 19, 2023 | 11:07 PM

12 sanitary inspectors suspended, 20 issued show cause notices

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Authority (DHA) Muzaffargarh Dr Rao Zafar suspended a dozen sanitary inspectors over negligence and issued show cause notices to 20 health department employees on poor performance in the polio vaccination drive

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Authority (DHA) Muzaffargarh Dr Rao Zafar suspended a dozen sanitary inspectors over negligence and issued show cause notices to 20 health department employees on poor performance in the polio vaccination drive.

CEO Health said that these employees would face action under the Punjab Employees Efficiency Discipline and Accountability (Peeda) act.

District health officer (DHO) Muzaffargarh Jam Zulfiqar Ali, acting on the complaint of a WHO representative, has started action against the 20 employees.

CEO Health, meanwhile, suspended a clerk Ali Sher, and storekeeper Waqas on charges of remaining absent from duty and ordered action against them under the Peeda act.

Related Topics

Polio Poor Punjab Muzaffargarh From

Recent Stories

WMO Says Europe Fastest Warming Continent in World ..

WMO Says Europe Fastest Warming Continent in World Since 1980s

3 minutes ago
 Sharjah Publishing City attracts major publishers ..

Sharjah Publishing City attracts major publishers at Seoul International Book Fa ..

15 minutes ago
 Over 900 Civilians Killed, 4,700 Injured in Sudan ..

Over 900 Civilians Killed, 4,700 Injured in Sudan in Two Months of Conflict - UN

3 minutes ago
 Responsibility for promotion of peace, harmony re ..

Responsibility for promotion of peace, harmony rests on every member of society ..

3 minutes ago
 White House Says Has No Timeline for Phone Call, M ..

White House Says Has No Timeline for Phone Call, Meeting Between Biden, Xi

12 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Russia to hold 5th round of Bilateral Po ..

Pakistan, Russia to hold 5th round of Bilateral Political Consultations

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.