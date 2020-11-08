12 security cameras installed at main gates of Sabzi Mandi

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :A total of 12 cameras at main gates of Sabzi Mandi and 164 CCTV cameras at shops have been installed after coordination of police with traders as the latter were sensitized about proper security measures in the area.

Such coordination is being ensured following directions of Inspector General of Police Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar ad Deputy Inspector General (DIG) (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed under platform of Neighborhood Watch System, police said.

Superintendent of Police Industrial Area zone Zubair Ahmed Sheikh alongwith Deputy Superintendent of Police Khalid Awan, Station House Officer Sabzi Mandi, Chairman market Committee, Khushdil Khan Hoti visited the Sabzi Mandi on Sunday and checked the security arrangements along with Chairman Market union Abdullah Hanif and other traders.

Due to efforts of police and Neighborhood Watche Committee, it was told that 164 shop keepers have installed new CCTV cameras while 12 cameras have been already installed at main gates of Sabzi Mandi.

Three safe city cameras are already functional there while 30 guards are performing security duty in Sabzi Mandi to maintain peace. On the occasion, committee members and security guards were also briefed about preventive measures of Covid-19.

The visiting officials of Islamabad police were ensured full cooperation in implementation of Standard Operating Procedures to avoid spread of coronavirus. Police efforts to ensure security were also lauded and every possible cooperation was assured by traders to further improve it.