UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

12 Security Cameras Installed At Main Gates Of Sabzi Mandi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 08th November 2020 | 06:30 PM

12 security cameras installed at main gates of Sabzi Mandi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :A total of 12 cameras at main gates of Sabzi Mandi and 164 CCTV cameras at shops have been installed after coordination of police with traders as the latter were sensitized about proper security measures in the area.

Such coordination is being ensured following directions of Inspector General of Police Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar ad Deputy Inspector General (DIG) (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed under platform of Neighborhood Watch System, police said.

Superintendent of Police Industrial Area zone Zubair Ahmed Sheikh alongwith Deputy Superintendent of Police Khalid Awan, Station House Officer Sabzi Mandi, Chairman market Committee, Khushdil Khan Hoti visited the Sabzi Mandi on Sunday and checked the security arrangements along with Chairman Market union Abdullah Hanif and other traders.

Due to efforts of police and Neighborhood Watche Committee, it was told that 164 shop keepers have installed new CCTV cameras while 12 cameras have been already installed at main gates of Sabzi Mandi.

Three safe city cameras are already functional there while 30 guards are performing security duty in Sabzi Mandi to maintain peace. On the occasion, committee members and security guards were also briefed about preventive measures of Covid-19.

The visiting officials of Islamabad police were ensured full cooperation in implementation of Standard Operating Procedures to avoid spread of coronavirus. Police efforts to ensure security were also lauded and every possible cooperation was assured by traders to further improve it.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Sunday Market Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed heads virtual meeting of Educat ..

5 minutes ago

Louvre Abu Dhabi announces premiere of film The Pu ..

35 minutes ago

Hamad Al Sharqi reviews progress of Dibba Fujairah ..

50 minutes ago

Expo Al Dhaid gears up for Adventure &amp; Camping ..

2 hours ago

RTA receives 31 thousand reports of items lost in ..

2 hours ago

MoHAP explores visions of youth in shaping healthc ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.