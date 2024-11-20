Open Menu

12 Security Officials Martyred, Six Khwarij Killed In Brazen Attack On Bannu Check Post

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 20, 2024 | 02:34 PM

12 security officials martyred, six Khwarij killed in brazen attack on Bannu Check post

Khwarijs ram an explosive laden vehicle into perimeter wall of MaliKhel checkpost

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 20th, 2024) The security forces killed six Khwarij at MaliKhel area of Bannu District on Wednesday.

According to the ISPR, Khwarij attempted to attack a Joint Check Post in MaliKhel area. The attempt to enter the post was effectively thwarted by troops, which forced the khwarij to ram an explosive laden vehicle into the perimeter wall of the post.

The suicide blast led to collapse of portion of perimeter wall and damaged the adjoining infrastructure, resulting in Shahadat of 12 brave sons of soil that include ten Soldiers of the security forces and two soldiers of Frontier Constabulary.

The ISPR in its statement stated that sanitization operation is being conducted in the area and the perpetrators of this heinous act will be brought to justice.

The ISPR said security forces and law enforcement agencies are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism. It said that sacrifices of our brave men further strengthen our resolve.

Related Topics

Attack Bannu Osama Bin Laden ISPR Vehicle Suicide Post

Recent Stories

Naqvi highlights zero tolerance policy against beg ..

Naqvi highlights zero tolerance policy against beggars going to KSA

2 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index reaches all-time high of 96, 345 poi ..

PSX 100 Index reaches all-time high of 96, 345 points

3 hours ago
 Pakistan's IT exports reach $1.2b

Pakistan's IT exports reach $1.2b

3 hours ago
 A.R. Rahman expresses his feelings after wife’s ..

A.R. Rahman expresses his feelings after wife’s divorce announcement

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 November 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 November 2024

6 hours ago
Sikh Pilgrims from US, Canada visit historic Gurdw ..

Sikh Pilgrims from US, Canada visit historic Gurdwara in Khanewal

15 hours ago
 CUI confers degrees upon 925 students

CUI confers degrees upon 925 students

15 hours ago
 Macron tells Xi he shares desire for 'durable peac ..

Macron tells Xi he shares desire for 'durable peace' in Ukraine

15 hours ago
 'Sabotage' suspected after two Baltic Sea cables c ..

'Sabotage' suspected after two Baltic Sea cables cut

15 hours ago
 Slovakia oust Britain to meet Italy in BJK Cup tit ..

Slovakia oust Britain to meet Italy in BJK Cup title match

15 hours ago
 U.S. Amb. Blome commends EducationUSA, U.S. Educat ..

U.S. Amb. Blome commends EducationUSA, U.S. Educational Foundation in Pakistan e ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan