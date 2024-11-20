- Home
12 Security Officials Martyred, Six Khwarij Killed In Brazen Attack On Bannu Check Post
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 20, 2024 | 02:34 PM
Khwarijs ram an explosive laden vehicle into perimeter wall of MaliKhel checkpost
RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 20th, 2024) The security forces killed six Khwarij at MaliKhel area of Bannu District on Wednesday.
According to the ISPR, Khwarij attempted to attack a Joint Check Post in MaliKhel area. The attempt to enter the post was effectively thwarted by troops, which forced the khwarij to ram an explosive laden vehicle into the perimeter wall of the post.
The suicide blast led to collapse of portion of perimeter wall and damaged the adjoining infrastructure, resulting in Shahadat of 12 brave sons of soil that include ten Soldiers of the security forces and two soldiers of Frontier Constabulary.
The ISPR in its statement stated that sanitization operation is being conducted in the area and the perpetrators of this heinous act will be brought to justice.
The ISPR said security forces and law enforcement agencies are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism. It said that sacrifices of our brave men further strengthen our resolve.
