12 shopkeepers arrested, eight shops sealed over profiteering

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :Price control magistrates have arrested a dozen shopkeepers and sealed eight shops, so far this month, over profiteering during a special crackdown launched across the district.

This was disclosed in a meeting held here Tuesday with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (Retd) Samiullah Farooq in the chair.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC directed price control magistrates to ensure strict action against shopkeepers involved in profiteering. He asked officials to check maximum possible shops on daily basis and directed them not only to impose heavy fine but also get cases registered against the violators.

The DC was briefed in the meeting that the price control magistrates checked more than 9,000 shops during the current month and imposed fine of Rs 1.7 million on profiteers. The officers also got FIRs registered against profiteers, arrested 12 of them and sealed eight shops.