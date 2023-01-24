UrduPoint.com

12 Shopkeepers Arrested, Eight Shops Sealed Over Profiteering

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 24, 2023 | 09:47 PM

12 shopkeepers arrested, eight shops sealed over profiteering

Price control magistrates have arrested a dozen shopkeepers and sealed eight shops, so far this month, over profiteering during a special crackdown launched across the district

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :Price control magistrates have arrested a dozen shopkeepers and sealed eight shops, so far this month, over profiteering during a special crackdown launched across the district.

This was disclosed in a meeting held here Tuesday with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (Retd) Samiullah Farooq in the chair.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC directed price control magistrates to ensure strict action against shopkeepers involved in profiteering. He asked officials to check maximum possible shops on daily basis and directed them not only to impose heavy fine but also get cases registered against the violators.

The DC was briefed in the meeting that the price control magistrates checked more than 9,000 shops during the current month and imposed fine of Rs 1.7 million on profiteers. The officers also got FIRs registered against profiteers, arrested 12 of them and sealed eight shops.

Related Topics

Fine Price Million

Recent Stories

PCB invites depts to confirms their interest in do ..

PCB invites depts to confirms their interest in domestic cricket season

30 minutes ago
 ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup: Pakistan's journey ..

ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup: Pakistan's journey ends with loss to New Zealand

35 minutes ago
 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' tops Oscar nom ..

'Everything Everywhere All at Once' tops Oscar noms with 11

37 seconds ago
 Exchange companies agrees to remove US dollar cap

Exchange companies agrees to remove US dollar cap

41 minutes ago
 6th International Rain Enhancement Forum begins in ..

6th International Rain Enhancement Forum begins in Abu Dhabi

50 minutes ago
 Bank Al-Falah provides surgical equipment for 30 c ..

Bank Al-Falah provides surgical equipment for 30 cardiac patients

39 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.