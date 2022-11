12 shopkeepers arrested over decanting

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :Saddar police arrested 12 shopkeepers accused of overcharging liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in the city.

Police said here Monday that a team headed by SHO Ayyub Sahi conducted raids at various areas including Faisal town, Jalvi market, graveyard road, Ahmedabad, Malkhanwala and Bijli Ghar and arrested Shanawar Hussain, Ijaz Khan, Zubair, Ali Shehzad, Asad Ali, Shafaqat Ali, Ihsan, Imran, Besharat, Adeel, Babar and Javed.

Police registered cases against them.