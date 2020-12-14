12 shopkeepers fined for violating coronavirus SOPs in peshawar

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Charsadda district administration was taking solid measures to strictly implement the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to contain spread of Covid-19 in the area.

As part of such efforts, Additional Assistant Commissioner Tariq Mahmood on Monday conducted raids in various bazaars and fined a dozen shopkeepers for violating the prescribed SOPs against the spread of pandemic.

He urged people to adhere to officially announced precautionary measures like wearing face mask and maintain social distancing to stop the spread of coronavirus.

He also checked quality and prices of different commodities and directed shopkeepers to ensure prescribed rates.

He said no one would be allowed to take law into hands and strict action would be taken against violators.