12 Shopkeepers Held For Decanting

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 10th October 2020 | 04:01 PM

Civil Defence teams caught 12 shopkeepers for decanting LPG cylinders illegally in various parts of the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :-:Civil Defence teams caught 12 shopkeepers for decanting LPG cylinders illegally in various parts of the district.

District Officer Civil Defence Rana Muhammad Abbas constituted various teams to check LPG shops which found 12 shopkeepers involved in illegally gas decanting, said official source here on Saturday.

The teams caught Mohsin from Mandi Morh, Khawar from Sultan Chowk, Ansar Abbas from Raja Park, Aqib Shehzad from Nawabanwala, Shehzad from Ismaeel Chowk, Sajid Abbas from Gattwala, Ehtishamul Haq from Model City, Arif from Sheikhupura Road, Abid Hussain from Adam Chowk, Kaleem from Jhumra Road, Haqnawaz from Chak No.135-RB and Amanat from Salmania Chowk red handed while decanting cylinders.

The teams took the equipments into custody.

Reports have been lodged with the police concerned to get cases registered.

