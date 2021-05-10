12 shopkeepers held for opening businesses amid lockdown

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :As many as 12 shopkeepers were reportedly arrested in the jurisdictions of New Town police station of Rawalpindi here on Sunday for violation of preventive measures against coronavirus and directives of Punjab government to keep control on COVID-19 pandemic, informed police spokesman.

Regional Police Officer Imran Ahmar paid a visit to review the situation while conducted raids in the area of Commercial Market in the limits of New Town police station and held 12 shopkeepers for opening their businesses and registered cases against them while shops were also sealed on the violation. RPO Imran Ahmar said that police is committed to ensure implementation on directives of Punjab government against Coronavirus lockdown.

He made it clear that strict action would be taken against the violators. RPO said that it is the prime duty of police to protect the lives and properties of the public.