12 shops fined over violation of dengue related instructions

KHANEWAL, Sept 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) ::Surveillance teams of the health department imposed fine on 12 tyre shops, nurseries and warehouses for not following instructions regarding dengue here on Sunday.

The health department conducted raids at various areas, where 12 tyre shops, nurseries and warehouses were challaned.

Later, CEO Health Dr Maria Mumtaz visited dengue counter at DHQ Hospital to examine facilities being provided to patients.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Maria Mumtaz said not a single dengue case had been reported in the district so far.