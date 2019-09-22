UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

12 Shops Fined Over Violation Of Dengue Related Instructions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 22nd September 2019 | 04:30 PM

12 shops fined over violation of dengue related instructions

KHANEWAL, Sept 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) ::Surveillance teams of the health department imposed fine on 12 tyre shops, nurseries and warehouses for not following instructions regarding dengue here on Sunday.

The health department conducted raids at various areas, where 12 tyre shops, nurseries and warehouses were challaned.

Later, CEO Health Dr Maria Mumtaz visited dengue counter at DHQ Hospital to examine facilities being provided to patients.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Maria Mumtaz said not a single dengue case had been reported in the district so far.

Related Topics

Dengue Fine Sunday

Recent Stories

Modon Properties awards infrastructure contracts f ..

1 hour ago

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Saudi King on Nationa ..

1 hour ago

Legendary Arab poet Al Mutanabbi focus of seminar ..

2 hours ago

UAQ Ruler congratulates Saudi King on National Day

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Mali on Inde ..

4 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Saudi King on Kingdom&#03 ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.