12 Shops, One Restaurant Sealed Over Violations In Multan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 05:43 PM

District administration has sealed 12 shops and one restaurant over violations of coronavirus standard operating procedure (SOPs) during the last 24 hours

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad, the price control magistrates launched crackdown against violators in order to ensure the implementation on coronavirus SOPs.

The price control magistrates have also imposed fine of Rs 151,000 on violators.

Price control magistrate Nouman Abid inspected shops at Hazoori Bagh and Gol Bagh areas and sealed five shops and also sealed Al-Quresh hotel at Ghanta Ghar chowk over indoor dining services.

Assistant Commissioner Shujabad Muhammad Zubair sealed seven shops and imposed Rs 12000 fine on various shopkeepers over violation of corona SOPs.

