12 shops sealed, 11 buses impounded over violations of SoP

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :District administration has sealed 12 shops and impounded 11 buses over violations of coronavirus standard operating procedure (SoP) during the last 24 hours.

In line with special directives of Deputy commissioner (DC) Ali Shahzad, the price control magistrates of the district launched crackdown against violators of SOPs.

The price control magistrates sealed 12 shops and one restaurant besides imposing fine of Rs 63,000 on shopkeepers.

The price control magistrates also imposed fine of Rs 30,000 on a marriage hall over violations of SOPs.

On the other hand, the district regional transport authority (RTA) under the supervision of Secretary RTA Rana Mohsin, conducted raids at different locations of the district to check implementation of SoP in passenger vehicles.

The RTA team impounded 11 buses and issued warning to various others.