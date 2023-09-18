12 shops sealed, fine of more than 1.5 mln received on price list violations

On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa, a crackdown is underway against overpricing and hoarding to ensure the sale of food items at fixed rates

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2023 ) :On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa, a crackdown is underway against overpricing and hoarding to ensure the sale of food items at fixed rates.

Assistant Commissioners and Price Control Magistrates are active in the field.

Price Control Magistrates visited the fruit and vegetable markets to monitor the auction of fruits and vegetables.

The price control magistrates monitored the prices of essential food items. They visited 13609 shops, carts, and other business centers from September 1 to September 16. A fine of more than Rs 1.565 million was imposed on the spot for the violations. As many as 11 FIRs were registered, 12 shops were sealed and 75 people were arrested.