12 Shops Sealed For Violating SOPs In Bajour

Umer Jamshaid 51 seconds ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 05:48 PM

Assistant Commissioner Khaar Fazal Rahim on Tuesday paid surprise visit to Raghgan bazaar and inspected implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to contain spread of coronavirus

BAJOUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner Khaar Fazal Rahim on Tuesday paid surprise visit to Raghgan bazaar and inspected implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to contain spread of coronavirus.

During visit, the AC-cum-first class magistrate also checked quality and prices of daily use items in several shops.

He sealed 12 shops for violating the law and initiated disciplinary action against owner of those shops.

He said the district administration would not allow anyone to take law into his own hands by selling substandard items to masses or charging more than officially prescribed rates.

He also asked shopkeepers to strictly follow precautionary measures against the COVID-19 and said that violators of the SOPs would be brought to book.

