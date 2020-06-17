UrduPoint.com
12 Shops Sealed In Shujabad Over Corona SOPs Violation

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 11:30 AM

12 shops sealed in Shujabad over corona SOPs violation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :The district government have sealed 12 shops in Tehsil Shujabad over violation of COVID-19 SOPs here on Wednesday.

The district administration teams were conducting raids across the district against violators of SOPs under the directions of Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak.

The teams led by Assistant Commissioner Shujabad Muhammad Mobeen Ahsan have sealed the shops at Multan and Jalalpur Pir Wala roads over not wearing face masks.

Chief Officer Muncipal committee Tariq Javed was also accompanied by AC.

APP /sak

