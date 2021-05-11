12 shops sealed on SOPs violations

Deputy Commissioner Mudassir Malik on Tuesday sealed 12 shops on violation of SOPs pertaining to COVID-19 in Chungi Amer Sadhu

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Mudassir Malik on Tuesday sealed 12 shops on violation of SOPs pertaining to COVID-19 in Chungi Amer Sadhu.

During the visit, the DC checked implementation of Corona SOPs and took action on violation of SOPs including opening of shops and others.

He said that 12 shopkeepers were also taken into custody on violations, adding that stern action would be takenagainst shops opened in lockdown.