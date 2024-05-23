12 Shops Sealed Over Encroachment:
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 23, 2024 | 12:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) An anti-encroachment team of the Municipal Corporation sealed 12 shops during an
ongoing operation here on Thursday.
According to a spokesperson, the team headed by MC Regulation Zoya Masood Baloch
visited various markets, including Ameen Bazaar, Muslim Bazaar, Sharbat Chowk,
Kutchery Bazaar, City road, Muqam e Hayyat, Block No 11,15 and Liaquat market.
The team sealed 12 shops over encroachments and confiscated goods of the
violators as well.
Chief Officer MC Tariq Proya said that action would continue against encroachments
in the city and fine would also be imposed.
