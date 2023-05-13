UrduPoint.com

12 Stolen Motorcycles Recovered, 10 Booked On Violation Marriage Laws

Faizan Hashmi Published May 13, 2023 | 09:10 PM

12 stolen motorcycles recovered, 10 booked on violation marriage laws

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2023 ) :Police have arrested two member gang involved in motorcycle theft and recovered 12 stolen motorcycles from their possession here on Saturday, informed police spokesman.

During course of action, Ratta Amral police held Faheem and Hasnain Raza. Police have registered separate cases against both of them and started investigation.

SP Rawal appreciated police teams adding that the accused will be brought to court with concrete evidence and will be punished.

Similarly, police have arrested 10 persons on the violation of marriage laws.

Waris Khan Police have also seized weapons, sound system and fireworks from their custody.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

