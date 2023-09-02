12 stolen motorcycles recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2023 ) :The Rawalpindi Police on Saturday have arrested a three-member gang involved in motorcycle theft and recovered 12 stolen motorcycles from their possession and weapons used in the crime.

According to police spokesman, the Westridge Police conducted crackdown and held a three-member gang, identified as Idris, Irfan and Mubeen.

Police registered separate cases against all of them and started investigations.

The accused have been shifted to lock-up for identification parade.

More revelations are expected during the investigation.

SP Potohar Muhammad Waqas Khan while congratulating the team, said that the safety of lives and properties of citizens was the first priority. Actions against organized and dynamic gangs are being accelerated, he added.