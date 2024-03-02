12 stolen motorcycles recovered

Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published March 02, 2024 | 08:54 PM

Police have arrested two separate gangs involved in motorcycle theft and recovered 12 stolen motorcycles and Rs 10,000 from their possession during operation here on Saturday

According to police spokesman, the Cantt Police held 03 accused for motorcycle theft identified as Samiullah, Osama and Zubair and recovered 09 motorcycles and Rs 10,000 from their custody.

Similarly, Taxila police recovered 03 stolen motorcycles from 02 accused namely Javed and Bagh Din.

SP Potohar Nasir Nawaz appreciated the performance of police teams and said that the arrested accused would be brought to justice with solid evidence and would be punished. Those who attack the life and property of the citizens cannot escape from the grip of the law, he added.

